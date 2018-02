LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends has scheduled a pet adoption for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petsense.

Cats and dogs, including kittens and puppies, will be available for adoption.

Donations of new and used pet supplies, including food, blankets, dog houses, bowls, cleaning solutions, collars, and leashes are welcome, as are cash donations. Donations of kennels and tarps also are requested.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Call 910-736-0123 for information.