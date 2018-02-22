Sex offender arrested near school

RED SPRINGS — A registered sex offender has been arrested outside an elementary school.

Ronald Bullard, 34, of 6295 Oxendine School Road in Maxton, was arrested Friday after police received a tip that he was parked across the street from Peterson Elementary School in a burgundy Ford Expedition, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe, of the the Red Springs Police Department. Bullard was taken to the county jail and placed under a $7,500 bond.

“Ronald is a registered sex offender and being anywhere near a school campus is a violation of his probation,” Monroe said in a statement about the arrest.

Bullard attempted to drive away after seeing the police officers, according to Monroe. He was captured quickly by Officer Whitney Malcolm.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Ronald-Bullard_1.jpg