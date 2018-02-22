Pittenger files for a fourth term

Brice Altman Robert Pittenger Brice Altman Robert Pittenger Robert Pittenger Robert Pittenger

LUMBERTON — The U.S. congressman whose district includes all of Robeson County on Thursday filed for a fourth two-year term.

Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican, will face Republicans Clarence W. Goins Jr., of Eastover, and Mark Harris, of Charlotte, in the May 8 primary for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. District 9 includes a portion of Mecklenburg County, all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties, and most of Bladen and Cumberland counties.

“As a businessman and conservative, I look forward to working with President Trump to continue our pro-growth policies to create better jobs, secure our country from our adversaries, reduce spending and taxes and protect the right to life. Our constituent services will continue to be the best as we meet critical needs throughout our district,” Pittenger said in a statement.

Two Democrats have filed for District 9, Dan McCready and Christian Cano, both of Charlotte. Pittenger defeated Cano in the General Election in 2016.

Libertarian Jeff Scott, of Charlotte, also has filed as a candidate for the District 9 seat.

Also Thursday, Brice Altman, 47, filed as a candidate for the District 6 seat on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Altman lives in Parkton and was an EMT for Robeson County. He is affiliated with First Baptist Church in St. Pauls.

“I am running for school board because I think it’s time for a change,” Altman said in a statement. “I volunteer daily in the Public Schools of Robeson County. I see and hear the needs of the students and staff. The biggest concern at this time is making our schools safer.”

Mike Smith, of Red Springs, represents District 6 and has filed for re-election. Smith has served on the school board since 1990, the longest of any of its members.

The filing period, which opened on Feb. 12, ends on Wednesday at noon.

