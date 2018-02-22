Crime report

Rackel Jenkins, of Pope Crossing Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone stole her 2012 Ford Focus, valued at $6,000.

Rose Whitecraft, of Olsen Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone stole her 32-inch flat screen TV, valued at $150.

Albert Marsh reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his trailer on N.C. 20 East in St. Pauls.

Kelley Brown reported the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her car off Interstate 95 in St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robeson County Fairgorunds, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Derrick Baker, Coward Drive, Fairmont; Willie Graham, Fairley Road, Maxton; Hammonds Auto Sales, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Catherine Howell, Drowning Creek Road, Maxton; and Billy Daniels, Woodside Avenue, St. Pauls.