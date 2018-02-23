Crime report

Tammy Oxendine reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole from a residence on Osen Drive a bag with copper, rolls of copper wire, and gold and diamond earrings, with a total estimated value of about $130.

Kimberly Locklear reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a white Toyota Camry from West 27th Street. No value for the vehicle was listed on the incident report.

Suad Allan reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a home on Kale Drive and stole a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, valued at about $500, and $90 in cash.