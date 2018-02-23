ELIZABETHTOWN — A St. Pauls man was arrested recently in Bladen County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana in his vehicle.

Deion Dominick Gilchrist, 23, of 498 Edgegrove Circle in St. Pauls, was charged Feb. 10 with possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sgt. Daniel Clark stopped the vehicle after Gilchrist failed to obey a stop sign at Chickenfoot and Shaw Mill roads. Clark and his K-9 partner found 2.3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside the car.

Gilchrist was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $10,500 secured bond.

