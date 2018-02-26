Crime report

An employee of the Belk store on North Elm Street in Lumberton reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole 10 shirts with a combined value of $240.

Teresa Riddell reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle located in front of a residence on Sadlin Drive and stole the vehicle’s registration, a Bluetooth speaker, valued at about $100, and $20 in U.S. currency.

Wanda Crump reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole from a residence on Carthage Road a bounce play house and a 12-by-20 trailer, with a combined estimated value of $17,000.

Due Process LLC reported to the Lumberton Police Department that an employee stole tool bags containing assorted tools and sockets and a rug, with a combined estimated value of about $3,000.

Karen Dickerson reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a cell phone left on the counter at a coffee shop located on Kahn Drive. The phone’s value was recorded on the incident report as about $1,000.

Francisco Sanchez reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a home located on Elizabethtown Road and stole a 40-inch flat screen television and a mini tablet, with a combined estimated value of about $650, and $1,100 in cash.

Tamala McLamb reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered an unlocked vehicle located on East Avenue and stole a 9 mm handgun, valued at $279.95.

An employee of Go-Gas on West Fifth Street reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pried open a drink machine and stole $120.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

BMCO Construction, Kenric Road, Lumberton; Joy Thomas, Dallas Road, Lumberton; Clinton Boykins, Carl Street, Maxton; Catara Locklear, Brooklyn Drive, Maxton; Martin Clark, Corey Road, Maxton; Ryan Hunt, Champion Lane, Fairmont; Andrew McIntyre, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Glenda Collins, Lombardy Village Road, St. Pauls; Tonya Ratliff, Cunningham Circle, Lumberton; Kenneth Smith, Norment Road, Lumberton; Tara Charlton, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Donna Cummings, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Warren Manning, Mount Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Michael Hunt, Milan Avenue, Lumberton; and Donmeana Worley, Barney Road, Fairmont.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dale Lockley, on Champion Lane, Fairmont; Anthony Gooch, on North Alford Road, St. Pauls; Shane Hunt, on Barney Road, Fairmont; and Jason Ivey, on Tobacco Road, Orrum.

Amanda Vergara reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Milestone Road in Lumberton.

Florita Lowry reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle on Prospect Road in Pembroke.