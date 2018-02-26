Woman faces weapons, drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke woman faces firearm and narcotics charges after being arrested by members the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

Katherine Privette, 24, was arrested Thursday at 5004 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with possession of firearm by felon; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; maintaining a drug vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking opium or heroin; and possession with intent to sell or deliver methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy.

Privette was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

