Crime report

William Lewis reported to the Lumberton Police Department that his neighbor started an argument and pointed a gun at him at a residence on West 15th Street.

The Public Schools of Robeson County reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into several buses and stole seven fire extinguishers, with a combined total value of about $100.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Magnolia Middle School, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; Shanell Govan, N.C. 41 South, Lumberton; Carmela Mejia, Miriam Lane, Lumberton; Justin Wynn, North Fayetteville Street, Lumberton; and Robeson County, Landfill Road, St. Pauls.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon where reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jason Ivey, on Tobacco Road, Orrum; and Chrissy McGirt, on Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton.

Willie Terry reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle on South Fayetteville Street in Lumber Bridge.

Bobby Freeman reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm from a residence on Jessup Court in Lumberton.