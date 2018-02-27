Chavis, Locklear filed for school board

Lynn Locklear Peggy Wilkins Chavis Lynn Locklear Peggy Wilkins Chavis Peggy Wilkins Chavis Peggy Wilkins Chavis Tom Norton Tom Norton

LUMBERTON — The chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County filed for re-election on Tuesday, one of two people to file for that board on Tuesday.

Wednesday at noon is the last day to file for the May 8 primary. The General Election is Nov. 6.

Peggy Wilkins Chavis is seeking a second four-year term representing District 3 on the school board. The business owner and retired educator currently serves as the school board’s chairperson.

Chavis will be running against Linda O. Emanuel. Both are from the Saddletree area.

Chavis, 67, owns Chavis Insurance Agency and is a member of St. Pauls Holiness Church.

She is a graduate of Magnolia High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Education from Pembroke State University and a degree in Special Education from East Carolina University.

Chavis taught in Columbus County schools for six years and at Magnolia Elementary School in Robeson County for 12 years. While at Magnolia Elementary, she was named the Public Schools of Robeson County Teacher of the Year.

For 14 years, Chavis served as the school system’s home-bound teacher, a program she started in 1988. She taught Adult Education at Robeson Community College for eight years. After retiring in 2002, Chavis continued to teach for another eight years in Robeson County’s elementary schools.

Chavis served as the first vice chairwoman of the Robeson County Democratic Party. She is a former member of the Robeson County Department of Social Services board of directors and served on the Robeson County Cooperative Extension Service board of directors. Chavis also has been a co-captain of the Saddletree Community Watch and coordinator for the Saddletree community March of Dimes.

“My first priority is stopping the Robeson County Board of Commissioners from buying the Angels Exchange building in Pembroke,” Chavis said. “Spending $6 million is wasting taxpayers’ money. We need to focus on our children and meeting their needs. I want to get the school district shovel-ready for building a much-needed school for our children. I want to aid our children with textbooks and bringing up test scores, and getting more qualified people to work with our special-needs children.”

The school board race is non-partisan.

Lynn Locklear filed for election to the District 6 seat of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

Locklear lives in Red Springs and manages a small farm. He retired from the U.S. Army with 38 years of combined service as a soldier and senior civilian. He is affiliated with Greenpine Freewill Baptist Church.

Incumbent District 6 representative Mike Smith, the longest-serving member of the board, has filed for re-election to what would be an eighth term. Brice Altman, of Parkton, also has filed for the seat.

“After some thought and prayer, I have decided to run for school board District 6,” Locklear said in a statement. “I will work diligently to provide textbooks for every student, and fight the use of taxpayer dollars to buy the Native Angels building in Pembroke.”

Locklear ran for the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners as a Republican in 2016, earning 44 percent of the vote in the General Election while losing to incumbent Raymond Cummings.

Tom Norton, 66, of Red Springs, filed as a Republican candidate for the District 47 seat of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Incumbent Charles Graham, a Democrat, has filed for re-election.

Norton is executive director of Palmer Prevention Inc. in Lumberton. He has been active in the area of drug prevention for 35 years.

Norton is a veteran of the U.S. military.

“I have devoted my life to preventing and treating youth and their families with substance abuse disorders for the past 30 years,” Norton said in a statement. “I am asking for your support in passing environmental legislation that will remove drug paraphernalia from the sight of our children. Join me in creating a healthy environment conducive to a drug-free lifestyle. Call me personally at 910-740-9894.”