Teen charged in armed robbery

LUMBERTON — A teenager has been arrested and charged in the Feb. 9 armed robbery of a store in Pembroke.

Austin Ransom, 17, of 460 Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton, is one of six people believed to have robbed the store. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm in an enclosure with the intent to incite fear, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Ransom is being held in the Robeson County jail under a $200,000 bond. He’s been assigned a public defender and is expected back in court on March 19.

Four masked people armed with two rifles and two handguns entered Lowry’s Country Store, located at 238 Onnie and Joe Road, at 1:04 p.m. Feb. 9, said Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the county Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Ransom entered Lowery’s Country Store, discharged a firearm into the store’s ceiling and left with $4,000 in cash and $250 in cigars.

The employee working during the crime was not hurt, Thompson said shortly after the robbery.

The robbers ran to a white Jeep Liberty with two people inside.

Anyone with information about the remaining robbers is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

