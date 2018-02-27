Maxton man faces drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Maxton man is facing drug charges after being arrested by Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies.

Joshua Parnell, 22, of 4583 Mount Zion Church Road in Maxton, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Parnell is said to have been in possession of 4 grams of cocaine and an electronic digital scale for the purpose of weighing the cocaine, according to court documents.

He is expected back in court March 19.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

