Lawmen believe one man robbed twice Sunday

LUMBERTON — Lawmen are looking for the person they believe committed two armed robberies on Sunday.

Billy Cox’s Grocery, located at 9108 N.C. 41 North, was robbed about 9:40 p.m.

The robber wore a camouflage jacket, dark blue jeans, black athletic shoes, and a white face mask, Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday.

As a male clerk rang up a customer, a young male entered the store brandishing a handgun, according to Thompson. The robber pointed the handgun at the store employee and demanded money from the register. The clerk opened the register and handed an undisclosed amount of money to the gunman, who then fled in an unknown direction.

The Dollar General store on N.C. 41 in Lumberton was robbed earlier on Sunday by a person fitting the description given for the Billy Cox’s Grocery robber.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department at 910-671-3100.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

