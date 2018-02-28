First to register

Kimberly Garcia, left, and Davida Smith were the first two students to register Wednesday to vote in this year’s primary and general elections during a voter registration drive at Lumberton High School. Garcia and Smith were two of 10 students in the school’s senior class to register. A voter registration drive at South Robeson High School is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Kimberly Garcia, left, and Davida Smith were the first two students to register Wednesday to vote in this year’s primary and general elections during a voter registration drive at Lumberton High School. Garcia and Smith were two of 10 students in the school’s senior class to register. A voter registration drive at South Robeson High School is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Kimberly Garcia, left, and Davida Smith were the first two students to register Wednesday to vote in this year’s primary and general elections during a voter registration drive at Lumberton High School. Garcia and Smith were two of 10 students in the school’s senior class to register. A voter registration drive at South Robeson High School is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.