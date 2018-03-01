Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Donald Locklear, Back Swamp Road, Pembroke; Robert Mudge, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; Dobbs Oxendine, Dundee Road, Lumberton; Tiffany Locklear, Corey Road, Maxton; Nicole Locklear, U.S 501, Maxton; Laura Westfall, Ronald Boulevard.

Tasia McNair of Lumberton reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2005 gray Ford Taurus on Myrtle Court.

Brooke Dowless of Lumberton reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an undisclosed amount of money out of a pocket at a business located on Fayetteville Road.