Pembroke schedules Prayer Walk

PEMBROKE —The town of Pembroke is teaming up with local churches for a Prayer Walk to combat violence on March 9.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union, located at 921 W. Third St. in Pembroke. Food and fellowship will follow the walk at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

“There’s so much going on, so much violence,” Pembroke Town Clerk Amira Hunt said. “We just wanted to bring the community together.”

The public is welcome, as are all churches of any domination. For more information, contact Hunt at 910-521-9758.