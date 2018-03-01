County spends $12,266 to hold retreat in Raleigh

LUMBERTON — The county spent more than $12,000 last week for a four-day retreat that was held in Raleigh.

According to information provided by the county, 20 people were provided rooms at the North Hills Hyatt at a cost of $7,226, and the rent of a conference room and food charges added another $5,000 to the bill, for a total of $12,226. That figure that does not include mileage up and back for employees and commissioners.

Commissioners Noah Woods and Tom Taylor did not attend the retreat, and Commissioners Lance Herndon and David Edge left in advance of the Saturday session, which was a half-day.

The commissioners traditionally leave the county early in the year for the annual retreat, during which they hear progress reports and field “wish-lists” from various department heads. Twenty-six department heads made presentations this year, all of them except Sheriff Kenneth Sealey, who had planned to but was recalled to Robeson County because of a law enforcement emergency.

Past retreat venues have included Wilmington and Ocean Isle. This is the third straight year the retreat has been held in Raleigh.

County Manager Ricky Harris said he believes the retreat was useful.

“We had some good information,” Harris said. “All of the presenters did well. We will take that information and use it to prepare the budget and try to move the county forward.

“The leadership will take that information and decide on what projects we need to work on. A lot of people bring their wish-lists. Money will solve a lot of things. We could use more ambulances, more sheriff’s cars.”

Harris said the commissioners mostly listened, and didn’t take formal action on anything.

The commissioners, Harris, Assistant County Managers Jason King and Kellie Blue, and County Attorney Robert Pait were among those 20 who were provided rooms. Harris said department heads who had early morning presentations were given the option of coming up the night before and spending the night at the hotel to avoid an early morning drive.

The expenses provided by the county did not include mileage. Harris said county employees who drove up used county cars and therefore will not be reimbursed for mileage, but that is a county expense.

The commissioners each receive a $700 monthly stipend for travel expenses, but policy allows them to be reimbursed by the county for mileage when they drive their personal vehicles outside the county. Harris said most of the commissioners, however, never ask for reimbursement for driving to the retreat.

