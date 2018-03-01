DA challenges Brown’s testimony

Marques Brown awaits transportation back to the Robeson County jail after a long day of testimony on Thursday in Superior Court in Lumberton. Brown took the stand for a second straight day in his murder trial. Marques Brown awaits transportation back to the Robeson County jail after a long day of testimony on Thursday in Superior Court in Lumberton. Brown took the stand for a second straight day in his murder trial. Marques Brown Marques Brown

LUMBERTON — District Attorney Johnson Britt questioned on Thursday the truthfulness of earlier testimony by the man charged with the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police officer.

Britt questioned Marques Brown about a warrant issued in 2010, his lifestyle before and after prison and with whom he associated.

Brown, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Jeremiah Goodson Jr.

Britt approached the witness stand to show Brown documents from a January 2010 arrest. Britt identified Jeremiah Goodson as the arresting officer in an attempt to prove that Brown knew Goodson was a police officer rather than one of the men Brown said he feared.

Brown adamantly denied knowing Goodson and said a white man was the arresting officer in January 2010. Goodson was black.

“I see it, but he (Goodson) didn’t arrest me,” he said. “That doesn’t look like my signature.”

Britt asked Brown to recount the number of times he was shot at, when the shootings happened, and who was responsible for shooting at him.

“But you don’t know who was shooting at you,” Britt said. “You don’t know why they were shooting at you? Did you fire back?”

Brown said yes.

Then Britt questioned Brown about the day Goodson was killed.

“Where did you have the gun?” Britt said. “When was the last time you loaded that gun?”

Brown said there was a loaded gun under the seat of his girlfriend’s car the day Goodson was shot to death. Brown agreed with the prosecution that the pistol had a fully loaded magazine and had one bullet in the chamber, but insisted he had the gun for protection.

Britt then asked Brown to go over all the locations he visited that day.

Brown testified Wednesday to frequenting four gas stations that day. He retold the events for Britt.

Britt then questioned Brown about the shooting.

“Jeremiah Goodson didn’t even get out of his car, did he?” he said.

“Um, no,” Brown said. “If it’s a threat, I had a baby in the car. I am not going to let anyone hurt her.”

Britt asked him if he could explain what motion Goodson made that resulted in Brown thinking he was a threat.

“Mr. Brown, answer the question. What is the move he made?” Britt said.

Brown got up from the witness stand and motioned to demonstrate what he was talking about.

“I didn’t see the whole gun,” Brown said. “It was more of a reflex. I didn’t think about it.”

“He took one step and you shot him,” Britt said.

“No, he was in front,” Brown said.

“You shot him as he was falling, didn’t you?” Britt said.

“It’s not like I am a cold-blooded killer, I think about it, and I can live with myself,” Brown said. “I try to keep it out of my mind.”

Brown said anytime he’s been confronted with a gun it always ended badly.

“Anytime I seen a person coming at me with a gun, it was shot,” he said.

The prosecution presented findings from a search warrant executed by the State Bureau of Investigation and brought back up a Facebook posting that shows Brown pointing a gun in his profile picture.

“That’s the same same gun that was used to kill Jeremiah Goodson, and you are pointing the gun at the camera,” Britt said.

“It was stupid, but it was necessary because of what I was going through,” Brown said.

Britt mentioned a caption under one of the photos that read, “Salute me or shoot me.”

Britt asked if the caption meant, “You will respect me or I will shoot you.”

Brown said it was not meant the way Britt presented it.

“I know what it means to me. It means something different to you,” Brown said. “It was a stupid way to communicate.”

Britt ended the first portion of cross-examination by asking Brown, “If you left the gun at home, you wouldn’t be on trial would you?”

“I could be dead,” Brown answered quickly.

In a battle of rebuttals, court-appointed defense attorney Lisa Miles and Britt went back and fourth questioning Brown about the events of that day, the closed circuit video obtained from the gas station, and Brown’s state of mind.

Toward the end of the Brown’s testimony Miles asked the court’s permission to give a demonstration.

Two chairs were placed in front of Superior Court Judge Robert Floyd’s bench. One represented the black Honda Accord Brown was in, the other, Goodson’s gray Dodge Charger.

Miles re-enacted with Brown the moments leading up to Goodson’s death.

“You say stop when you think the chair is where the car was,” Miles said.

“I would say about three or four feet,” Brown said.

“Now you come here,” Miles said.

Miles stretched out both arms with her palms open.

“Where was the gun? Pick a hand,” she said. “Where was it?”

Brown picked Miles’ right hand.

Brown simulated the same movements he made when he was in the Honda, then he replayed the movements Goodson made while exiting his vehicle.

“That is when I got a glimpse of it (gun)” Brown said.

Shaquel Nicholson, Brown’s cousin, was next on the stand. Questioning and cross-examination of her took less than 10 minutes.

Dr. George Corvin, a practicing forensic psychiatry doctor from Raleigh, began his testimony as an expert for the defense. He testified about Brown’s state of mind at the time of the shooting.

“I will testify about the diagnosis of how that would impact his reaction and perceptions right when he was in the parking lot,” Corvin said.

Miles is using self-defense and intellectual deficiency as a defense. Brown was declared intellectually deficient for a capital case during a hearing in January.

Britt is asking that Brown be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Goodson was killed July 17, 2012, at a Shell gasoline station on Fayetteville Road in North Lumberton. He was off duty and out of uniform when he died trying to serve an arrest warrant on Brown for two charges of failure to appear in court, one charge of possession of firearm by a felon, and one charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Corvin’s testimony will continue at 9:30 a.m. today in Courtroom 2A.

