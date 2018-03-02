Crime report

Sherry Hunt, of Lee Circle in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole three tablets, valued at $195; a 32-inch television, valued at $220; an Xbox video game system, valued at $300; 15 Xbox games, valued at $450; a Huffy bicycle, valued at $50, and prescription drugs.

William Lowe and William Lowe Jr. reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two fire pits, valued at $300; and four outdoor chairs, valued at $200.

James Freeman, an employee at Eastpoint MCO on Country Club Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone cut the lock on a fence and stole a black utility trailer, valued at $4,000.

Jeffrey Thomas reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his motor vehicle on Old Allenton Road in Lumberton.