Expert: Brown suffers PTSD

LUMBERTON — A forensic psychiatrist testified Friday that the man standing trial for the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police officer suffered from post traumatic stress syndrome and mental impairment.

Dr. George Corvin, of Raleigh, was the final defense witness in the first-degree murder trial of Marques Brown, who stands accused of the July 2012 shooting death of Lumberton police Officer Jeremiah Goodson Jr. Goodson, who was off duty and in civilian attire, was shot four times as he stepped from his vehicle to serve a warrant on Brown.

Brown’s defense team is arguing that the shooting was self-defense.

Corvin described a man damaged by an abusive upbringing and life in a gangland atmosphere where Brown witnessed violence and constantly felt threatened.

“The defendant suffers from post traumatic stress syndrome and mild intellectual disabilities,” Corvin said. “PTSD is an acquired illness because of experience in their lives, usually following severe trauma.”

Brown’s psychological state left him in a state of hyper vigilance, paranoia, depression, anxiety and sleeplessness, Corvin said.

“People like this don’t see the world correctly anymore,” Corvin said. “He was likely to react inappropriately with a possible violent reaction.

“Everything changed when he saw Mr. Goodson’s car come into the parking lot,” he said. “From that moment the car became a threat and his total focus.

“Mr. Brown had come to believe that he and his cousin were going to be killed. He was very paranoid that somebody, or somebody that was hired, was going to walk up to him and kill him.”

When he learned he had killed a policeman, Brown cried about it, court-appointed defense attorney Lisa Miles said.

“Mr. Brown has not been an alter boy, but in my 22 years of practice, I have seen there is a divide as big as the Grand Canyon between his past and what happened here,” Corvin said. “It’s the difference between playing in a pick-up game and playing in the Super Bowl.”

In Central Prison, Brown was placed on suicide watch and medicated for PTSD, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, although he ultimately refused medication.

Under cross-examination from District Attorney Johnson Britt, Corvin said Brown knew the difference between right and wrong, legal from illegal.

Arrested by an uniformed policeman moments after shooting Goodson, Brown had $2,400 and a little less than an ounce of marijuana in the car.

“Selling drugs is dangerous work that requires planning and is purposeful?” Britt said.

The answer was yes on all counts from the psychiatrist.

“He had purchased a gun, loaded it and had extra bullets in the car,” Britt said. “Is that purposeful behavior?”

“Yes,” the psychiatrist said.

Despite having choices, Brown made “no effort to avoid his lifestyle. He did not avoid the dangerous situation,” the psychiatrist said.

Britt asked Corvin if intellectual development disorder is what was once referred to as mental retardation. Britt noted, with agreement from Dr. Corvin, that Brown’s IQ of 69 was one point below marginal, and IQ tests have a margin of error of five points in either direction.

Britt continued, describing Brown as living and functioning independently, but Corvin said his mental limitations combined with inappropriate responses caused him to make poor decisions, especially in stressful situations.

“In his taped interview, didn’t Mr. Brown say he ‘killed a damn cop?’” the district attorney asked.

“Yes,” the forensic psychiatrist said. “He lived a marginal existence in a war zone, where police are not your friends.”

On Monday, the jury will hear final arguments.

After the jury was dismissed Friday, Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd said he will rule Monday on the charges on which he will allow the jury to deliberate. He will consider allowing first-degree murder with premeditation or second-degree murder. Floyd also may allow options including self-defense, voluntary manslaughter and not guilty.

In addition to the murder charge, Brown is on trial for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver. The gun charge remains, but the drug charge may be reduced to simple possession.

Britt argued for first-degree murder by “lying in wait,” which prompted a flurry of arguments from both sides. That charge would eliminate the self-defense and diminished intellectual capacity defense.

“The defendant gave no opportunity for Officer Goodson to identify himself,” Floyd said, exploring the charge. “He stepped out of the car and ended up face down on the pavement in three seconds. What’s the evidence that this individual ever represented a threat?”

Britt described Brown, gun in hand, crouched down behind a heavily tinted car window shooting Goodson before there was a threat. Goodson never pointed his gun and never said a word to Brown, Britt argued.

Brown’s attorneys objected to the lying-in-wait charge, saying Brown believed Goodson resembled a member of a Laurinburg gang that Brown believed was out to kill him. The defense attorneys argued that Brown saw the gun in Goodson’s hand.

“The defendant stated repeatedly that he was going to be killed,” Miles said. “His belief was honest. He acted reasonably under the circumstances, as it appeared to him.”

The fatal meeting was not Brown’s first encounter with Officer Goodson, who had previously arrested him on the streets of Lumberton. Brown, who was wearing his trademark, Jamaican-inspired knit hat, sat silently through the proceedings Friday.

The trial will continue Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Closing arguments to be heard Monday

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

