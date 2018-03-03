It was plenty chili for the Rumba

A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register.

LUMBERTON — The Kettlebell Chili Cookers knew they’d need to make their chili entry unique if they wanted to take home an the award “Best Tasting Chili” award on Saturday, and the team’s tactic worked.

“We know there’s lots of variety with chili, so we kept ours simple,” said Montressa Smith, department director at Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center.

The Kettlebell crew beat out more than 30 entrants in the to win the Rumba on the Lumber Bud Light North of the Border Chili Cook-off top chili honor.

“It’s quite an honor because this is our first time doing this,” Smith said.

The team was new to the competition, but many people who turned out on a sun-splashed day with the temperature struggling to get into the 60s recognized their tent and stopped by for a taste.

“A lot of the people that are here we interact with on a daily basis at the fitness center,” Smith said.

Hundreds of people paid an admission fee of $5 to attend the event and sample all of the chilies entered in the competition. Entries came from a variety of businesses and organizations from throughout the region.

The Cassette Rewind Band, based out of Charlotte, performed live classic rock music throughout the event. People danced to hits from such artists as Billy Joel, Toto and Bon Jovi while sampling chili.

“It (the turnout) seems to be stronger than in years past,” said Owen Thomas, president of the Robeson Road Runners, the organization that coordinates the Rumba. “It’s a great way to unite the county.”

The Robesonian and Carolina Soft Wash received awards for Best Large Business and Best Small Business Chili, respectively.

Burnis Wilkins, a Lumberton City Council member and candidate for county sheriff, took home the “Spiciest Chili” honor.

Boy Scout Troop 301’s incorporation of Girl Scout cookies into its recipe earned them the “Strangest Ingredient” award.

“That’s easy. We’re Boy Scouts. It just makes sense,” said John Buck, one of the crew’s supervisors, when asked why they chose the ingredient.

The team representing Joe Osman for District Attorney won best outfit honors with its “Vacation Days” theme.

Jamaican Jerks took home the “Best Decorated” award.

“It’s just family and friends (on the team),” said Grady Purdue, a member of Jamaican Jerks. “We have a good time.”

Team 24’s “Slap Yo Momma” chili earned honors for best name.

Team 14’s “Colon Cleanser” chili was named “Best Healthcare Chili,” and Southeastern Health took home the “Best Public Service Chili” honor.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS won “Best Public Service Chili.”

“We do this every year. We really like it,” team member Brandon Patterson said. “We’ve had some people come by to get their second, third and fourth cup.”

Many of the people at the Rumba came to the cook-off, which was located in a parking lot across the street from Adelio’s Restaurant, after participating in the various running events that took place earlier in the day.

“It’s great to be here with the community, serving chili and just being with friends and family,” said Tommy Stevens as he monitored a pot of chili for the City Cleaners team.

Owen Thomas said the cook-off was similar to the Rumba’s other events in the way it featured participants from a variety of areas outside of the county. He said groups from neighboring regions and states were invited to take part in the weekend’s festivities.

“It’s a good opportunity for the community,” Thomas said.

A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_53402018331458693.jpg A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_ROB-Chii_1.jpg A team from The Robesonian won Best Large Business for its chili at Rumba on the Lumber. Pictured at the Rumba on Saturday are William Lowe, left, Mike Skipper, Clarissa Jackson, Zack Lowe and Brandon Register. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian

Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com.

Reach Brandon tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com.