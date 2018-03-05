Crime report

Bobby Wayne Hamilton, of Charles Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that somebody broke into his home and stole $340 in cash.

Sandra Hernandez, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that somebody stole a leaf blower, chainsaw, compressor and electric drill from her residence. The values of the items were not listed in the report.

Katina Jacobs, of Circle Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday that somebody stole her 2007 Mercury Milan. The vehicle’s value was not listed on the report.

Joshua Collins reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that somebody assaulted him, causing serious injury, on Tuscarora Nation Road in Maxton.

Ray McBryde reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of armed robbery at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Carolynn Ann Locklear, Rozier Church Road, Lumberton; James Burns, Junkyard Lane, Shannon; and Alexander Drayton, Gardenia Drive, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paul Cummings, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Kendrick McBryde, Pinehurst Avenue, Fairmont; and Donquel McEachen, East Great Marsh Church Road, St Pauls.