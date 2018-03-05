GOP women to hold candidates forum

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Women’s Club will sponsor a candidates forum on. March 22 at Adelio’s Restaurant.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Each participating candidate will be given an opportunity to speak about his or her campaign platform. Candidate remarks will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

They primary is May 8 and the General Election is Nov. 6.

Anyone wishing to have dinner before the meeting starts is asked to arrive at 5:45 p.m. Call 910-315-8983 for more information.

Adelio’s Restaurant is located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton.