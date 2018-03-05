Cummings’ economic work honored

PEMBROKE — A moment was set aside at the Pembroke Town Council meeting to show appreciation to Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings for his contributions to the economic development of Robeson County.

During the regular meeting of council on Monday, state Rep. Charles Graham presented Cummings with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian award, and a certificate of acknowledgement and appreciation for his work as executive director of the Robeson County Office of Economic Development. Cummings has held the position since 1996 and announced his retirement in December.

It was the second public presentation of the award to Cummings, the first coming at a Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 19.

“He’s worked hard,” Graham said. “I’ve heard his passion and his commitment to Robeson County, and we’re seeing the fruits of his hard work.”

Graham said he has known Cummings for about 45 years and said it has been an honor to work alongside him.

Cummings was responsible for bringing in more than $2 billion in business investment and has been instrumental in creating more than 7,000 jobs in Robeson County, Graham said. Some of the industrial investments Cummings helped recruit into Robeson County are Sanderson Farms, Pepsi Cola and Campbell Soup.

“Through the years, it’s always been about the people,” Cummings said.

In other business, the council members:

— Approved a request to change zoning from an R-20 Residential District to an R-8 Multi-Family Dwelling District on property near University Road. Blue Campus requested the change in order to add parking and to improve storm water retention.

— Approved a request to amend zoning from R-20 Residential to Office and Institutional for 14.4 acres of land on Prospect Road. The application states the land will be used for developmental growth in the town.

— Approved a request to amend regulations in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance. The request was for clarification in the ordinance as it pertains to potential small-scale developers.

— Announced that the Pembroke connector track over Union Chapel Road will be used by a train for the first time later this month. The new track provides a direct route for trains between the north and the east, and will reduce transit times for shipments to and from Wilmington.

— Announced that the Crusin’ Pembroke Street Festival will be held March 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street.

— Approved a road closure along Third Street for a Prayer Walk scheduled for Saturday. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union, located at 921 W. Third St.

Tomeka Sinclair

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com or by phone at 910-416-5865.

