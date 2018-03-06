Sheriff shows appreciation for canine donation

LUMBERTON — Maniek already has seen his share of action with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, including apprehending drug dealers, tracking criminals and participating in a wild shootout with some really bad guys.

Maniek is a valuable part of the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 team, and he comes with a special story. He was a gift from Georgia Renewal Power Company of Lumberton.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey thanked the Power Company’s executive team on Tuesday with a plaque with Maniek’s photo on it.

“We greatly appreciate what Georgia Renewal Power has done for our department,” Sealey said. “This is a special gift that really adds to our capabilities as a law enforcement team.

“Maniek is a talented dog, who can sniff out explosives,” Sealey said. “In a test run, we hid a package in the courthouse on a Sunday. He jumped over the bench seats in a courtroom and went straight to it.”

Dave Shaffer, president of Georgia Renewal Power Company, accepted the plaque on behalf of the company.

“It is our pleasure to do this for the sheriff’s department,” Shaffer said. “We want to be good neighbors.”

Maniek’s handler is Sgt. Cobey Houser, of the Violent Crimes Task Force. Houser is a former employee at the power generating plant.

“Maniek is a full-service K-9,” Houser said. “He can detect narcotics, track and search, and locate explosives.”

The gift also paid for training for Houser and Maniek, and provided a kennel and equipment for the county’s K-9 program.

They plan to do more community service projects after the company completes an expansion project, Shaffer said.

The company started life converting coal to steam for the Alamac Knitting plant. Today, it produces 24 megawatts of power using wood chips and chicken manure.

The plant also dries wood chips for the European market and ash for fertilizer.

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

