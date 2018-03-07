Crime report

Alpuche Hernandez, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle located on Meadow Road and stole several documents. The type of documents and estimated value of them were not listed on the incident report.

An employee of Swank: The Bistro, located on North Pine Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business and stole a karaoke machine, antique camera, and outdoor portable fireplaces, all with a combined estimated value of $1,115.

Lisa Evans, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Albion Street and stole a 55-inch television, an assortment of costume jewelry and some men’s clothing, all with a combined estimated value of about $1,250.

Mark Lowery, of Maxton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone assaulted him on Capuano Road by pointing a firearm at him.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ray Issac, Vernie Road, Maxton, and Judy Cummings, Hope Road, Fairmont.