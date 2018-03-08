Police questioning suspect in murder

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police this morning had a person in custody that they expect to charge with a homicide that occurred Wednesday night inside the city.

According to a statement by police Capt. Terry Parker, police found an injured male lying the front yard of a home at 1106 Peachtree St. at about 10:55 p.m. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed.

Police are not releasing the man’s name as efforts are made to contact his family.

Parker said more details will be released after charges are brought against the person in custody.

The SBI and Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Detectives Jennifer White or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department by calling 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

