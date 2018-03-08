City man charged in murder

LUMBERTON — A 37-year-old Lumberton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man’s body was found Wednesday night in the front yard at a city residence, according to police Capt. Terry Parker,

James Matthew McDougald, whose last known address is Kennedy Circle, is accused in the death of 48-year-old James Bethea, whose body was found at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday at 1106 Peachtree St. An autopsy will determine the cause of Bethea’s death.

McDougald, who was arrested this morning, is also charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He was placed in the Robeson County jail under no bond on the murder charge and $100,000 on the other two charges.

Parker said police wanted to thank the SBI and Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Detectives Jennifer White or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department by calling 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_James-Matthew-McDougald_1-1.jpg