Road closed for culvert work

LUMBERTON — A section of East Great Marsh Church Road will be closed for more than a month starting Friday.

Work crews will be replacing a culvert about fourth-tenths of a mile from U.S. 301, going east toward Barker Ten Mile Road, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The road section will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. April 15.

The detour is East Great Marsh Church Road to King Tut Road to U.S. 301 to East Great Marsh Church Road.