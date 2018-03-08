The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Harold Scott, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; Calvin White, Britt Road, St. Pauls; Summer Jacobs, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Ray Issac, Vernnie Road, Maxton; Judy Cummings, Hope Road, Fairmont; Edward Barnes, Blue Road, Parkton; Jermiah McMillian, Corbett Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of robbery with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Danny Woods, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Marco Almendariz, Corbett Road, Pembroke.

Joshua Maynor reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, an assault with a gun on Bronford Road in Pembroke.

Shaquana Hurley reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle located on Bunk Drive, Lumberton.