NC justice to speak at GOP meeting

LUMBERTON — A North Carolina Supreme Court justice will speak next week during the Robeson County Republican Women’s Club.

Justice Barbara Jackson will be the guest speaker when the GOP women meet at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Adelio’s Restaurant, located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. Jackson is seeking re-election to the state Supreme Court. She is being challenged by Democrat Anita Earls, of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

Jackson, an alumna of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, received her bachelor’s degree in 1984 and a law degree in 1990. She continued her law studies at Duke University. Jackson has worked as a legal counsel for North Carolina for most of her career. She worked in the office of Gov. Jim Martin as an advocate for people with disabilities, and as general counsel the North Carolina Department of Labor. Upon taking office in January 2011, Justice Jackson helped form a 4-3 majority of female justices for the first time in the N.C. Supreme Court’s history.

The public is invited to the meeting. Call 910-315-8983 for information.

