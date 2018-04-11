Man gets prison in vehicular death

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man will spend a maximum of five and a half years in prison for striking and killing a female pedestrian in 2016 while he was impaired.

Allon Cory Simpson, 26, of 1739 N.C. 211 West in Lumberton, was sentenced Monday at the Robeson County Courthouse for the death of Diana Valle Jimenez, 32, according to court documents. The sentence, which will be served in a Department of Adult Corrections facility in Raleigh, was the result of a plea deal.

On May 14, 2016, Simpson was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on Pine Log Road in Lumberton when the Silverado ran off the road to the left, crossed both lanes and ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch, and struck Jimenez and a mobile home before coming to rest in the the mobile home’s yard, according to court records.

A man who was painting Jimenez’s home at the time also was struck and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Simpson was going 70 mph in the 55-mph zone and was cited for speeding, possessing an open container and driving left of the center-line, according to court records.

Simpson was found to be under the influence of several illicit substances when the accident occurred, according to court documents. He tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, a compound found in marijuana; alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax; cocaine; and benzoylecgonine and ethylbenzoylecgonine, both a derivative of cocaine.

Simpson was ordered to receive vocational and educational training while in prison.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

