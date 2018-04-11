Three in Red Springs face drug charges

LUMBERTON — A teenager is among three Red Springs residents arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges.

Antonio Gerald Cobb, 28, Cedric Maurice Johnson, 35, and Kelly Albany McGirt, 19, all of Ventura Lane in Red Springs, were arrested Tuesday after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the Red Springs Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, searched a residence at 72 Ventura Lane in Red Springs, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. Firearms, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

All three were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

Cobb was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a drug dwelling, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Cobb’s bond was set at $140,000 secured.

Johnson was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Johnson’s bond was at $25,000 secured.

McGirt was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. McGirt’s bond was set at $10,000 secured.

The Robesonian received a photo of Cobb but did not use because of its poor quality.

