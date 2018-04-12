BART seeks items for auction

LUMBERTON — The Borderbelt Aids Resource Team has scheduled a silent auction for Friday to raise money to help clients with small emergencies.

The auction will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Building, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Admission is free. The public is invited.

Donated items to be auctioned are requested. Donations are tax-deductible.

People wanting to donate an item to be auctioned are asked to bring the item by BART, at 3147 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, or contact BART for pickup no later than 4 p.m. today.

Contact BART by calling 910-739-6167 or 910-739-6169 or via email at BartPWA96@yahoo.com for more information.