Crime report

Ashley Harley reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Olive Drive and stole a 55-inch television with an estimated value of $400.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Clarnce Woods, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Vicky Jones, McBridge Road, Red Springs; Amber Britt Elijah Road, Orrum; Call Out Church, Hezekia Road, Pembroke; and Kayline Wilt, Boone Road, Lumberton.

Brandon Hunt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery at a residence on Alamac Road/Kite Road in Lumberton.

Brandy Hunt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle parked at a residence on Tiny Road in Rowland.