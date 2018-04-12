Teen accused of statutory rape

LUMBERTON — A teenager is behind bars after being charged with having sex with a child under the age of 15.

William Cody Haggins, 19, of 106 Florence St., was arrested and charged April 4 with felony statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl to whom he was not lawfully married to, according to court documents.

Haggins is charged with having sex with the girl between March 21 and April 4, according to arrest warrants.

Haggins was also charged the day of his arrest with felony possession of a controlled substance while in prison or on jail premises, according to court documents. Detention center officers found a small, clear plastic bag containing marijuana on him during a routine body search.

Haggins is in the county jail under a $31,000 bond.

Haggins was arrested and charged nearly nine months ago with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was accused of taking the same girl to an abandoned house on Spruce Street on Aug. 29, 2017, and hiding her from her parents.

Haggins’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

