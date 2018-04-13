WHITE LAKE — A 22-year-old Fairmont man was killed Thursday when two Sanderson Farms vehicles, one an 18-wheeler, hit head-on in Bladen County.

According to a report from Trooper D.O. Andrews of the state Highway Patrol, Tyler Barnes died instantly in the accident, which occurred about 7 a.m. on N.C. 41, just east of White Lake and near Mote Fields Road.

The report said that Barnes was driving a Ford truck east on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Peterbelt truck being driven by Samuel Beck, 44, of St. Pauls. Beck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

The report did not indicate what may have caused the Ford to travel left of center and into the path of the westbound Peterbelt.

Damage to each vehicle was estimated at $5,000.