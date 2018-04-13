Crime report

Patrica Smith reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone shot into a residence on South Chip Peck Street.

An employee of Zeno’s Italian Restaurant reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone dined in the restaurant and ordered fried pickles, pizza fries, two side salads, two pepperoni calzones, two strombolis and four sweet teas, consumed the food, and left without paying for the $60.31 check.

Janet Hunt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into a residence on Paris Street in Lumberton.

Michelle Dial reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle parked at a residence on Norment Road in Lumberton was stolen.