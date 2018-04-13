Sections of two roads to close for repairs

LUMBERTON — Sections of two Robeson County roads will be closed starting Monday so state Department of Transportation crews can replace crossing pipes.

Both lanes of Raynham Road near McDonald will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday until 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The detour route will be South Robeson Road to Dew Road back to Raynham Road.

Both lanes of Iona Church Road near Fairmont will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The detour route will be Iona Church Road to Fairgrove Road to Horne Camp Road to Pleasant Hope Road back to Iona Church Road.