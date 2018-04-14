Man dies after being found shot on Roberts Avenue

LUMBERTON — City police are trying to find out who shot and killed a person who was found mortally injured on Roberts Avenue early this morning.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, officers were flagged down by a person at 1:52 a.m. and told there was a male lying on Robert Avenue near McPhail Road. The man was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Evidence suggests that he had been shot, according to Parker.

The victim’s name is not being released until family members have been notified. An autopsy is planned.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department. The number is 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

