Day of Caring seeking canned foods, volunteers

LUMBERTON — The public is offered a way to give back to the community and have some fun during the United Way of Robeson County’s Days of Caring on Friday and Saturday.

Lumberton Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac will stage its Drive for Good canned food drive 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Area residents are asked to to bring canned food items to the dealership at 500 Linkhaw Road. The donated food will be distributed to agencies across the county and will work to serve people of all ages and demographics.

The dealership will be the staging point that day for traditional Day of Caring activities. The day will begin with sign-in and breakfastfrom 8:30 to 9 a.m. Volunteers will then go to volunteer sites around the county from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will return to Lumberton Chevrolet at noon for lunch and a networking opportunity. The event will end at 1 p.m.

Family Volunteer Day will take place 8:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall. The goal is to have families take part in meaningful service around the community while learning about important resources.

Sign-in is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Participants will travel and volunteer at various sites around the community from 9:30 a.m. to noon. At noon, volunteers will return to Biggs Park Mall for a Block Party that will feature activities such as Partnership for Children’s KidZone with an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, rescue vehicle tours, health screenings in the WOW bus, and agency tables with games.

Lunch will be served by Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton. United Way will end the event by drawing a family’s name and presenting that family with tickets to Disney World.

United Way of Robeson County asks that all participants RSVP by visiting www.UnitedWayRobeson.org. For more information, contact Jordyn Roark at 910-739-4249.