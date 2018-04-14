County to consider economic incentives

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider economic incentives for two Campbell Soup projects, according to an agenda for the meeting.

The projects are labeled Moonlight and Butterfly. The agenda did not include additional information.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the county administrative office at 701 N. Elm St. The Robesonian will provide a live stream of the meeting on its Facebook page.

The commissioners will also hear from Greg Cummings, the soon-to-be-retired economic developer for the county, about about a third project, Sweet Success, during a public hearing.

In other business, the commissioners will:

— Consider a series of budget amendments for the Communications, Jail, Emergency Management Services and Social Services departments.

— Consider approval of the distribution of community development funds.

— Consider a number of agreements concerning Jail Health Services.

— Consider a letter of support from St. Pauls, which wants to erect a sign on Interstate 95 proclaiming itself as the home of Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins.

The board will also hold a closed session.