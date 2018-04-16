Shooting victim identified as 17-year-old

LUMBERTON — Police have identified the person who was shot to death on a city street early Saturday as a Lumberton teenager.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, 17-year-old Keithan Khalil Lynch, of Gough Street, is the person who was found injured on Roberts Avenue near McPhail Road. An autopsy is planned, but police believe he had been shot.

Parker said officers were flagged down by a person at 1:52 a.m. and told there was a male lying in the road on Roberts Avenue. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department. The number is 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.