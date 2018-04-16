Lakisha William, of East 21st Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence and stole a 52-inch flat screen TV and a portable heater. The value of the items was not listed on the crime report.

Anthony McCoy, of New Hampshire Drive in Hamlet, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone shot him in the foot on Crandlemire Road in Lumberton.

Patrick Smith, of Chippewa Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone shot at him with the intent to cause serious injury at his residence.

Jimmy Locklear reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of armed robbery on Buie Philadelphus Road in Lumberton.

Shelby Locklear reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her vehicle on Harpers Ferry Road in Maxton.

Brent Jacobs reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted him with a weapon on Barney Road in Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joseph Williams, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Chloe Locklear, Hank Drive, Lumberton; Lonnie Fields, Howard Circle, Fairmont; Youlanda Thompson, Rev N O Thompson Road, Fairmont; Billy Strickland, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Mary Mitchell, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Shena Solomon, North Chicken Road, Lumberton; Paul Collins, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Tienda Mexicana, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Micheal Stephens, Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; Gerald Leonard, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; and Prentiss Herndon, Surf Lane, Maxton.