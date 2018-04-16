Parts of two roads closed for repairs

LUMBERTON — Sections of two roads in Robeson County will be closed this week so N.C. Department of Transportation crews can make repairs.

A section of U.S. 501 in Rowland will be closed for the rest of the week so a railroad crossing can be repaired.

The repair work started Monday. The highway section will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day today through Saturday.

The detour will be South Martin Luther King Street to Franklin Street back to U.S. 501.

Both lanes of McDonald Road north of McDonald will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each today today through Friday so a cross line can be repaired.

The detour is School Road to Pleasant Hope Road to Stone Road back to McDonald Road.