ACP job fairs set for Lumberton, Fayetteville

LUMBERTON — Area residents interested in getting a job on the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline can attend job fairs in Lumberton and Fayetteville.

One job fair is scheduled for 11 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn located at 101 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton. Another is scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the AIT Festival Hall Auditorium, located at 421 Maiden Lane in Fayetteville.

An Atlantic Coast Pipeline project team will provide information on what to expect during upcoming construction in Robeson and Cumberland counties. Local construction trade unions and inspection companies will provide information about training and job opportunities for local residents.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC partners plans to build a $5 billion, 600-mile natural gas pipeline that would start in West Virginia and end near Pembroke.