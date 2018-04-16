A heaping of help

Lumberton Junior Service League members Kari Maynor, left, Courtney Chavis and Kristen Cox serve spaghetti plates Saturday at the Spring Market Vendor and spaghetti plate sale held at Lumberton Senior High School. As of 11:15 a.m. around 375 $8 plates had already sold. The purpose of the event was to raise money to support local nonprofits such as Robeson County Humane Society, the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center and Robeson House Inc. Lumberton Junior Service League members Kari Maynor, left, Courtney Chavis and Kristen Cox serve spaghetti plates Saturday at the Spring Market Vendor and spaghetti plate sale held at Lumberton Senior High School. As of 11:15 a.m. around 375 $8 plates had already sold. The purpose of the event was to raise money to support local nonprofits such as Robeson County Humane Society, the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center and Robeson House Inc.

