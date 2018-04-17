The Robesonian collecting canned food Thursday as part of Days of Caring

LUMBERTON — Anyone who wants to get a head-start on caring is invited to come by The Robesonian newspaper on Thursday and donate canned food that will help needy people in the community.

The newspaper, which is located at 2175 Roberts Ave., will be collecting food from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The United Way’s annual Days of Caring is Friday and Saturday, and the newspaper wanted to get the event off to a good start.

“We are excited to be a part of this wonderful community event,” said Denise Ward, the publisher of The Robesonian. “We hope people will come by and say hello and drop off some food.”

A tent will be set up between the newspaper’s building and the Del Sol Mexican Restaurant. People can drive up to the tent where The Robesonian employees will greet them and take the goods from their vehicles. The food donors then can drive around the newspaper’s building back to Roberts Avenue. They need never get out of their vehicles.

The donated canned goods will be added to food collected during the Days of Caring on Friday and Saturday.

Lumberton Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac’s Drive for Good canned food drive will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the dealership, which is across from Lumberton High School at 500 Linkhaw Road. Canned food items can be dropped off that will be distributed to agencies in Robeson County that will get them to the needy.

The dealership will be the staging point on Friday for traditional Day of Caring activities. The day will begin with sign-in and breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Volunteers will then go to sites around the county from 9 a.m. to noon. They will return to Lumberton Chevrolet at noon for lunch and a networking opportunity. The event will end at 1 p.m.

Family Volunteer Day will take place 8:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall. The goal is to have families take part in service activities around the community while learning about important resources.

Sign-in is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will volunteer at various sites around the community from 9:30 a.m. to noon. At noon, volunteers will return to Biggs Park Mall for a Block Party that will feature activities such as Partnership for Children’s KidZone, face painting, rescue vehicle tours, health screenings in the Wellness On Wheels bus, and agency tables with games.

Lunch will be served by Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton. United Way will end the event by drawing a family’s name and presenting that family with tickets to Disney World.

United Way of Robeson County asks that all participants RSVP by visiting www.UnitedWayRobeson.org. For more information, contact Jordyn Roark at 910-739-4249.