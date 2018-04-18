Sample ballots can be found here

LUMBERTON — With One Stop Voting beginning Thursday, The Robesonian has published at robesonian.com sample ballots that voters can use to better prepare for when they go to the polls.

There are 32 ballots, a mix of Democratic and Republican. They can be viewed by going to robesonian.com and clicking on the link to this story.

Ballots can be cast at the Board of Elections, which is at 800 N. Walnut St., Thursday and Friday and then each weekday for the next two weeks from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each day. The final opportunity will come on May 5, which is a Saturday, when the office will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The satellite sites are the Fairmont Fire Hall and Senior Citizen Center at 421 S. Main St. in Fairmont; Gilbert Patterson Library at 210 Florence St. in Maxton; Pembroke Library at 413 Blaine St. in Pembroke; Red Springs Community Center at 122 Cross St. in Red Springs; and the St. Pauls Town Hall at 210 W. Blue St. in St. Pauls.

The sites will be open to voters from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days: Monday, Tuesday, April 27, April 30, May 1, and May 4. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, May 2 and May 3.

Republicans must fill out a Republican ballot, and Democrats must fill out a Democratic ballot. Unaffiliated voters can decide which ballot they wish to fill out and make that request. It is too late to change registration, but unregistered voters have the choice on how to register during One Stop.

There are local contested races for sheriff, district attorney, the county Board of Commissioners, and the Board of Elections for the Public Schools of Robeson County as well as competitive races for General Assembly at the 9th District in the U.S. House.

The primary winners will advance to the General Election on Nov. 6, except in the case of the school board, which is nonpartisan. The winners of the school board race on May 8 will be sworn in to a four-year term in July.

Seventeen-year-olds who turn 18 after the May 8 primary but before the Nov. 6 general election are eligible to vote in the primary, but not in the school board race.