Crime report

Tammy Sampson reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department the theft of a vehicle on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The vehicle’s value was listed as $1,500.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nicole Lasalle, Jessica Court, Lumber Bridge; Rakel Locklear, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Derrick Lynn Dial, Stedman Drive, Maxton; Stephanie Blount, Centerville Church Road, Maxton; and Brett Taylor Rogers, Bakers Field Road, Lumberton.

Kember Turner reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the theft of a vehicle on Barker Ten Mile Road.

Farol Nicole Anders reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery on Mcrae Road in Rowland.

Chey Matthew Lowry reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the theft of a vehicle on Union Chapel Road in Lumberton.